WENATCHEE — The public can meet candidates for local mayoral, council and sewer district races at a free event the North Central Washington Association of Realtors is hosting next week.
It will run from 2-4 p.m. Thursday in Pybus Public Market’s LocalTel Event Center.
Marketing Coordinator Myranda Drescher said the association has invited the following candidates:
- Douglas County Sewer District No. 1: Steve Lacy and Greg Peterson (Commissioner 2)
- East Wenatchee mayor: Jerrilea Crawford and Tim Detering
- Leavenworth mayor: Scott Bradshaw and Carl Florea
- Wenatchee City Council: Jorge Chacón, Linda Herald and Lyle Markhart (District A); Jose Cuevas and Roberto Vargas-Mata (District 1); Travis Hornby and Melanie Wachholder (District 4)
Drescher said the meet-and-greet will help the association decide which candidates to endorse. Residents can ask questions and enjoy light refreshments in an informal setting.
Bryan Campbell, director of legislative affairs for the NCW Association of Realtors, said a committee decided which races to include in the event based on issues like property rights that could affect the association and its customers.
“There’s some issues out there right now regarding vacation rentals and regulating those and some other issues out there right now regarding testing for lead and arsenic in soil,” he said.
“There are several issues that are relevant to the real estate market and our clients. It’s just an opportunity for the public to get out and meet these candidates and see what their positions are on the various issues that are interesting to them.”
Voting starts today for the Aug. 6 primary.
All races included in the meet-and-greet are nonpartisan, so all will be decided in the Nov. 5 general election. For the Wenatchee City Council, District A, race, the top two vote-getters in the primary will move onto the general.
For information on registering to vote, visit wwrld.us/30BXELx.