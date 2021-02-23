Meet your new NABUR

The Wenatchee World is excited to introduce a new NABUR to North Central Washington.
We listened to your feedback and updated our NABUR platform, an online community forum moderated by Wenatchee World journalists. The update includes:
- Ways to customize your NABUR feed
- New ways to interact with other members
- Improved comment moderation and reporting methods
- A clean design that includes easy navigation and two distinct posting types
- Updated, accessible directions for how to use the site
Previous NABUR members are asked to reactivate their new accounts here. New members can sign up at nabur.wenatcheeworld.com.
When you sign in, this is what you will see:
HOW TO CUSTOMIZE YOUR EXPERIENCE WITH GROUPS
You were automatically added to important groups like News, Public Safety, Community Questions and COVID-19. To customize your experience, you can join Groups that you are interested in by clicking on "Groups" in the top left of the homepage. You can also leave Groups you aren't interested in anymore and you won't see content from them. To get started, check out our Outdoors, Gardening or Vaccine groups.
HOW TO POST
To post, go to the posting box on the homepage. There are two options to post: "Discussion" and "Question."
Discussions are what you're used to from the old site. If you click into it, you can put the title above and write your post in the space below. You can also customize your post using this option.
Questions allow you to make polls. Click the poll box, add your question and options, and then click "Ask."
For both of these, don’t forget to select which community you want to post into. If you don’t know which one to pick, we recommend using the General group.
HOW TO TURN OFF NOTIFICATIONS
There are more options now to customize your notification settings. You will get email notifications about communities you are in, posts you’re mentioned in, new followers, likes on your posts, etc. To limit the amount of notifications you receive, click on “Notification Settings” in the top menu (which might be hidden in the three-lined menu in the top right corner). You can also go to “Account Settings” by clicking on your photo in the top right corner, and then click “Email & Notifications.”
HOW TO REPORT POSTS AND COMMENTS
On NABUR we are committed to making the site a place for civil conversation and to eliminate all misinformation. If you see posts that include name-calling, conspiracy theories, profanity or any other type of guideline-breaking language, please report the comment by clicking the three dots in the lower right corner of the post and click “Report.” We will see all reported content and will deal with it accordingly!
If you have any other questions, please feel free to ask them in the Support group. Welcome to the NABURhood!