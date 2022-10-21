ROME — Giorgia Meloni was on Friday named as Italy's first woman prime minister and chose her cabinet team, setting her seal on the country's most right-wing government since World War II.

Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, swept to victory in an election last month in alliance with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini's League.



