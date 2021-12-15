YAKIMA — On the shortest day of the year, city leaders, community partners and loved ones will gather to remember and reflect on the inhumanity of homelessness in Yakima.
A memorial service at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Millennium Plaza will honor the 60 individuals who are known to have died while experiencing homelessness in 2021, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services CEO Rhonda Hauff said Tuesday at the Yakima City Council meeting.
Many died while living on the streets or in shelters, Hauff said. Their ages range from 25 to 96. At least three were veterans. Their deaths were the result of chronic disease, accidents, violence, mental illness and addiction, she said.
"Homelessness is a human-made disaster," Hauff said. "Our solutions must be grounded in greater access to affordable housing and supportive services to help individuals not only meet their basic needs, but thrive in our community."
It will be the 17th annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Day hosted by Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, and it coincides with other memorials held across the nation on the first day of winter.
Loved ones and community members can share personal stories, memories and reflections at the event to remember those who have been lost.
___ (c)2021 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.