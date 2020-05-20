Memorial Day services have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorial Day services for American Legion Post 10 have been canceled. Flags will still be placed on veterans' graves on Friday beginning at 7 a.m. at the Wenatchee City Ceremony.
Cashmere American Legion Post No. 64 Cavalcade of Flags ceremony in Cashmere has been canceled. The auxiliary will also not hand out poppies for their traditional “Poppy Days.”
Waterville Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day observance that respects social distancing requirements 10:30 a.m.