Meta (formerly Facebook) corporate headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California on Nov. 9. 

 Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a long-running lawsuit that claimed Facebook illegally shared user data with the research firm Cambridge Analytica.

It’s “the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action and the most Facebook has ever paid to resolve a private class action,” the plaintiffs said in a court filing late Thursday.



