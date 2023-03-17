NEW YORK — Meta Platforms Inc on Friday launched its subscription service in the U.S., which would allow Facebook and Instagram users pay for verification in the same vein as Elon Musk-owned Twitter.

The Meta logo and the words "Monthly subscription" are seen in this picture illustration taken Jan. 19. 

The Meta Verified service will give users a blue badge after they verify their accounts using a government ID and will cost $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 a month on Apple's iOS system and Google-owned Android, Meta said in a statement.



