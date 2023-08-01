FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc in Mountain View

Morning commute traffic streams past the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc in Mountain View, California. Nov. 9, 2022. 

OTTAWA — Meta Platforms has begun the process to end access to news on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada, it said on Tuesday, in response to law requiring internet giants to pay news publishers.

The Canadian government quickly denounced the move as "irresponsible," and said the world is watching the process play out in Canada.



