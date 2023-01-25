FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces he will run for president in 2024 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach

Former President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for  president in the 2024 presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 15, 2022. 

 Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK — Meta Platforms Inc. said Wednesday it will reinstate former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The restoration of his accounts could provide a boost to Trump, who announced in November he will make another run for the White House in 2024. He has 34 million followers on Facebook and 23 million on Instagram, platforms that are key vehicles for political outreach and fundraising.



