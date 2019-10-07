ROCK ISLAND — Authorities say a 19-year-old East Wenatchee man who fled police on a motorcycle was found in possession of several ounces of heroin and methamphetamine.
Elian Santillan-Cruz is accused of leading an East Wenatchee police officer on a high-speed chase Friday night from East Wenatchee to Rock Island, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Douglas County Superior Court.
The officer attempted to pull over Santillan-Cruz about 9 p.m. after he rolled through a stop sign on the intersection of North Georgia Avenue and Grant Road.
Santillan-Cruz stopped the motorcycle in a driveway on the 100 block of Hanna Place in Rock Island.
The officer, who’d followed close behind, drew his weapon and ordered Santillan-Cruz to stop, but Santillan-Cruz continued to run, hopped a chain-link fence and headed toward a home, yelling “Open the door, open the door,” the affidavit said.
The officer tackled Santillan-Cruz outside the home and the two began to fight, prompting residents to push and hit the officer, not to hurt Santillan-Cruz, the affidavit said.
Another East Wenatchee officer and a Douglas County deputy joined the fight; police used a stun gun on Santillan-Cruz twice before they were able to place him in handcuffs.
After a background check, officers learned Santillan-Cruz had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Chelan County.
Santillan-Cruz was wearing a backpack during the chase. Inside the backpack, police found three small bags of meth weighing almost nine ounces, a bag containing 3.45 ounces of heroin and a suspected ledger documenting the weight and price of drugs, the affidavit said. Police also found a small bag of meth and a pipe in Santillan-Cruz’s pants pocket.
Along with the warrant, Cruz was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.