PESHASTIN — The Peshastin Library was host to a Mexican dance class for kids on Saturday, but it was so much fun, a bunch of adults joined the dancing as well.
The instructor, Sandy Perez Zarate of Peshastin has been dancing for 20 years — since she was a young girl. The past 13 years she has been teaching Mexican dancing in Mexico and around the local area.
The dance taught was specifically folkloric, Perez Zarate said through an interpreter.
“The dance we did today was Mexican revolutionary,” she said. “The class was meant for younger kids. It was very interesting to see the parents included. It turned out more of an adult class, but it was still nice that both were incorporated.”
Perez Zarate said this was more of a sample class to show the folkloric part of it. She is hoping for the opportunity to do a set of classes, starting with very basic steps.
Peshastin Branch Librarian Clare Morrison was one of the participants.
“I loved it. It was so much fun. It was great to have a wide variety of ages and people enjoying themselves,” Morrison said. “Our goal in Peshastin has been creating a safe space where people can be together again and reconnect.”
Sonia Martinez, 12, of Peshastin said she enjoyed the class and wants to learn more.
“I liked how it was a different culture that we’re not used to, so it was fun learning about it. I really liked the horsey move,” Martinez said.
Sonia’s mother Julieta Martinez said it was nice to bring something different to Peshastin.
“It was fairly small and kind of nice. It was nice to incorporate our traditions and not let them get lost. Kids are born here and we’re born here. It’s a different kind of thing,” Julieta Martinez said.
Daniela Ochoa and her husband Mitch, attended the class. They are visiting from Washington, D.C. A friend from Peshastin told them about the class.
“We did a once-in-a-lifetime journey from D.C., traveling all the way to Seattle. We’re stopping mostly in national parks. In Leavenworth, we visited the Wenatchee River. We’ve stayed in Leavenworth almost two weeks because we love it,” Ochoa said.
The dance presentation exceeded her expectations because Ochoa said she appreciates and admires other traditions.
“They put a big effort here to cherish and uphold German culture and it's a very family friendly town,” Ochoa said of Leavenworth. “Mexican culture is very family friendly and we uphold our traditions very dearly.”
Ochoa said the type of dance done was from Jalisco in Mexico and has a German influence.
“Jalisco and Michoacán is where the biggest German migration comes from. So the music you hear that has an accordion is because of the German influence in that region,” Ochoa said. “The dances we were practicing were a combination of German, Mexican and indigenous tradition. I had a blast and my husband had a blast.”
The Mexican Dance Class is a trial run, Morrison said. Another class is planned at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Morrison is hoping to schedule more classes next month because it has been received really well.
Other classes at the Peshastin Library include yoga, at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Yoga mats are provided and all levels and ages are welcome. Morrison said the library is also hosting a craft series.