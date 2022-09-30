MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said on Friday it had suffered a major cyber hack of data held by the armed forces, including details about President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's heart condition that led to his hospitalization in January.

The president, speaking at a regular news conference, said information published in local media overnight from the hack of the Defense Ministry was genuine, and he confirmed revelations about his own health problems.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?