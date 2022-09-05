Purchase Access

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities on Monday outlined an 11-month plan to search for and recover the bodies of 10 coal miners trapped underground a month ago, a quiet admission that they are giving up on ambitions of rescuing the men alive.

The shift to a recovery comes after a tunnel wall collapsed and flooded the Pinabete mine in the northern border state of Coahuila on Aug. 3, triggering weeks of around-the-clock rescue efforts to pump water out of the mine and free the men.