MEXICO CITY —Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said the Army is working on a proposal to create its own commercial airline, confirming reports from a leak of government documents last week.

"An analysis of its economic viability is being carried out," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference, noting that a decision had yet to be made.



