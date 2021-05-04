MEXICO CITY — Mexico will punish those responsible for an overpass collapse that killed at least 24 people and injured dozens when a train on Mexico City's newest metro line plunged onto a busy road below, the government said on Tuesday.
Accompanied by officials involved in the construction and maintenance of the elevated metro line that collapsed, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the investigation should be done quickly and that nothing should be hidden from the public.
"There's no impunity for anyone," he told a news conference. The city has been governed since the turn of the century by former mayor Lopez Obrador and his allies.
The crash has raised wider questions about safety on one of the world's busiest metro systems, which carries millions of people daily across an urban sprawl home to over 20 million people.
Firefighters using heavy chains to stabilize the site pulled bodies and survivors from the wreckage before lowering one dangling carriage onto a truck in the afternoon. Some 79 people were injured, including three children, authorities said.
Video on social media showed the moment when the overpass suddenly plummeted onto a stream of cars near the Olivos station in the southeast of the city at around 10:30 p.m. Monday, sending up clouds of dust and sparks.
Monserrat, 26, said she was at the back of the train wagon when she heard a loud noise and the lights went out.
"Everybody screamed and we fell on top of each other," she told Mexican radio, speaking from the Belisario Dominguez hospital where she was receiving treatment for an injured rib.
It was the second serious accident this year, after a fire at a central control building knocked out service on several lines for weeks following budget cuts.
The overpass that collapsed was part of Linea 12, an addition to the network finished less than a decade ago and long plagued by allegations of corruption and structural weakness.
In 2014, just two years after it opened, several of the line's stations were closed for structural repairs.
"Every time I saw the train, I saw the columns and beams shake," said Victor Lara, a daily commuter on the line. "They're not well made."
Investigations will be carried out by both the attorney general's office and an external auditor, the government said.
At the news conference with Lopez Obrador, current Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who ran the city when Linea 12 was built, faced questions from reporters about who should be held accountable. Both urged the public to allow investigators to do their work before seeking to apportion responsibility.
The opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party said an investigation and punishment should be carried out "wherever it leads."