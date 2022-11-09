DETROIT — Voters in at least three states, including the battleground state of Michigan, approved ballot measures in favor of abortion rights on Tuesday, ensuring access to the procedure within their borders after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Michigan voters passed a constitutional amendment known as Proposal 3 that enshrines the right to an abortion by nearly 55%, according to Edison Research. In California and Vermont, voters also approved adding abortion protections to their state constitutions.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?