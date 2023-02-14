US-NEWS-CMP-MICHSTATE-SHOOTING-GUNMAN-MCT

Anthony McRae

 Michigan Department of Corrections

LANSING, Mich. — State officials Tuesday identified 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who had a history of mental health issues and was charged with multiple gun-related crimes in 2019, as the believed gunman who killed three people and wounded five others at Michigan State University.

McRae, who was found off-campus after dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, was identified less than nine hours after police lifted a campus-wide shelter-in-place order following the mass shooting.



