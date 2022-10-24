FILE PHOTO: Placement hearing for Ethan Crumbley at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac

Ethan Crumbley, 15, who is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others at Oxford high school on Nov. 30, 2021, is led away from the courtroom Feb. 22 after a placement hearing at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Michigan.

 Reuters file photo/David Guralnick

PONTIAC, Mich. — A Michigan teenager on Monday pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism charges in a mass shooting last year at a high school outside Detroit that killed four of his classmates and wounded more than half a dozen other people.

Ethan Crumbley, 16, is accused of opening fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 with a semi-automatic handgun that his father purchased for him as a Christmas gift days before the massacre.



