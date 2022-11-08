DETROIT — The eyes of the nation were on Michigan Tuesday night over its reproductive rights ballot initiative that would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution.

With 42% of estimated votes counted, election results Tuesday night showed Proposal 3 gaining the support of 54% of Michigan voters.



