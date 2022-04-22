MALAGA — Microsoft intends to buy 102.5 acres of land in Malaga owned by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.
It wasn’t immediately clear what Microsoft would do with the property and Microsoft didn’t respond to inquiries.
But the port has begun testing one of the properties it recently acquired to see whether it would be large enough for “industrial server equipment."
Port commissioners on Tuesday are expected to decide whether to approve a purchase and sale agreement with Microsoft.
An inspection period would begin and end June 1 if the port and Microsoft sign the agreement.
Microsoft is named in the agreement published Friday afternoon by the port. The document also indicates the sale would be broken into two phases.
Phase I is the Lojo Property, 72.5 acres at 5375 Malaga Alcoa Highway. Microsoft would pay a $195,000 deposit before the final purchase price of about $6.6 million. The closing date was set for June 15.
Phase II is the Curtis and Torres properties, 20 and 10 acres, at 5351 Malaga Alcoa Highway and 5309 Malaga Alcoa Highway, respectively. Microsoft would pay an $80,000 deposit before the final purchase price of about $2.6 million. The closing date was set for Nov. 18.
The port bought the Curtis Property for $1.5 million on April 11 and the Curtis Property for $625,800 on Dec. 29.
The agreement published Friday states Microsoft would use Malaga Water District water.
In port documents, that water would be “for evaporative cooling of industrial server equipment.” The water then would “be recycled through the cooling system multiple times prior to discharging to the disposal facility.”
That disposal facility would indicate Microsoft also has its eyes on property owned by GBI Holding Co., which is under a purchase and sale agreement with the port that began March 8 for six months. The negotiated purchase price would be $27,000 an acre, about $1.9 million total.
Microsoft already has a data center under construction near Pangborn Memorial Airport and a completed one in Quincy. Microsoft apparently spent $19.3 million as of March to buy land for the center near Pangborn and has one of possibly three buildings nearly completed.
Testing the GBI site at 4816 Malaga Alcoa Highway for the disposal facility was approved April 12 by port commissioners. The cost for the tasks approved by commissioners so far was $45,813, with the port paying and the client reimbursing the port as the project proceeds. The total cost was estimated at $201,543.
Commissioners also approved spending $404,012 for water system improvements on the Lojo property, which would be reimbursed by “a client” as the project proceeds. The total project was estimated at $2.1 million.
The port purchased the Lojo site in September 2020 for $1.37 million.
Microsoft said in port documents it would require a maximum day demand of 250 gallons per minute of water, a peak hour demand of 1,200 gallons per minute, and a fire flow, or quality of water supply, demand of 2,500 gallons per minute.
The district’s most current Water System Plan identifies growth-related improvements beyond a 10-year planning period based on modest residential growth projections.
But with the Lojo development, the fire flow demands in that area would increase by approximately 1,000 gallons per minute beyond what was anticipated in the district’s plan, “thereby hastening and magnifying the need for the storage and water main improvements, and adding the need for additional supply to meet the increased demands,” according to documents. RH2 Engineering was evaluating the potential quantity and quality of groundwater at two proposed well sites: near the district’s Well No. 5, and on the Lojo property; and develop plans to install and test an estimated 500 to 1,000 gallons per minute capacity production well to supplement the supply.
The agreement between Microsoft and the port states they and the water district have to enter into another agreement, which indicates the port will improve the existing water and pipeline related facilities for potable water connecting the property to district facilities.
Microsoft’s power would come from Chelan County PUD and it would pay a different rate than what a single-family home would have, but that still needs to be determined.
“The specific details of Microsoft’s interconnection with the Chelan PUD electrical system will need to be assessed in the coming months in line with our normal planning procedures,” wrote Neil Neroutsos, PUD spokesperson, in an email. “The actual energy supply would be negotiated with potential suppliers and Microsoft.
“Chelan PUD is excited to welcome Microsoft to Chelan County as they look to expand their cloud infrastructure in our community. Microsoft has a long history in Central Washington, and we are proud to partner with them and support their continued investment.”