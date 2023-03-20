WENATCHEE — Microsoft is inviting its soon-to-be neighbors in Malaga and other valley residents to an open house to learn more about the future Microsoft data center campus on March 29 in Malaga.
Microsoft, alongside local agencies, like Chelan County PUD, will be at Mission View Elementary School, 60 Terminal Ave., from 6-8 p.m. The tech giant will use the opportunity to provide context about the planned data center site, display photo renderings and open the floor for community questions.
Microsoft filed for permits for three buildings on the 5000 block of the Malaga Alcoa Highway in Malaga recently, after the company turned over its submission for the project’s State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA).
According to PUD project manager, Casey Hall, grading work at the planned switchyard site is anticipated to start in May. The PUD is “working closely with Microsoft” on the project and hosts bi-weekly meetings with Microsoft’s design team, Hall said.
“Their (Microsoft) schedule is to turn that site over to the switchyard substation site in September for our work,” Hall said at the Monday PUD board meeting. “To meet that schedule, we’ve been pushing procurements (obtaining or purchasing goods for a business purpose) out.”
The PUD is working to get transformers, circuit breakers, steel for transmission lines and switchyard, and labor for the construction of the project. The construction request for contractors is anticipated to go out in June to meet the September deadline, Hall said.
According to PUD spokesperson, Rachel Hansen, PUD staff will be at the open house to field questions about the public utility district’s overlap with the data center campus project “to meet those infrastructure needs.”
