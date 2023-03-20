WENATCHEE — Microsoft is inviting its soon-to-be neighbors in Malaga and other valley residents to an open house to learn more about the future Microsoft data center campus on March 29 in Malaga.

Microsoft, alongside local agencies, like Chelan County PUD, will be at Mission View Elementary School, 60 Terminal Ave., from 6-8 p.m. The tech giant will use the opportunity to provide context about the planned data center site, display photo renderings and open the floor for community questions.

microsoft open house

This map shows Microsoft's properties in the 5000 block of the Malaga Alcoa Highway in Malaga.
microsoft stuff

Microsoft says it is buying more than 100 acres in Malaga to "expand its cloud infrastructure."


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?