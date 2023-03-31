WENATCHEE — Residents and a few visitors shuffled between stations manned by Microsoft, Chelan County PUD, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and Malaga Water District officials Wednesday night at Mission View Elementary School.
The evening served as an opportunity for local agencies and Microsoft to field questions about the Microsoft campus off the Malaga Alcoa Highway in the works.
Microsoft community engagement manager, Lisa Karstetter, said rather than share a presentation and “talk at,” guests, the evening was styled to allow personal and smaller scale discussions, often one-on-ones, with subject experts at stations. Attendees were encouraged to ask about a variety of topics, including noise and other concerns, to promote transparency.
“Just wanted to say how excited we are as a county to have Microsoft coming into the community,” said Ron Cridlebaugh, freshly minted Chelan County economic services director. “They (Microsoft) contribute tremendously to our tax base and contribute a lot to our property taxes and contribute a lot to our family wage jobs and really good corporate citizens.”
Cridlebaugh's first day with the county is Monday.
Conceptual site plans and views of the data center from the highway were propped up, while other posters advertised the tax revenue and jobs that will stem from the data center campus, with the intent for folks to learn about data centers and the need for them.
Local officials also explained the upgrades to the Malaga Water District that are considered a beneficial consequence of Microsoft's Malaga data center campus. According to Wenatchee World archives (wenatcheeworld.com), the port is coordinating water improvements for the Malaga Water District to meet the needs of the data center and possibly growth in the community.
“We (the port) are helping with the water infrastructure improvements (to meet Microsoft’s needs) at the Malaga Water District," said Jim Kuntz, port CEO. "Out of the generosity of Microsoft (Microsoft) is funding the projects (water system improvements). At the end of the day, the Malaga Water District is going to be more reliable, more stable, more robust and cheaper to provide services. Phase one is about $10 million, but I’ll tell you when we’re done, we’re going to spend about $50 million upgrading the Malaga water system.”
The data center campus will consist of three data centers, a substation powered by Chelan County PUD and an estimated 60-70 vendors per building, stated a poster at the event. Microsoft mapped out its first step, which will construct one of the data center buildings, its substation and switchyard, along with its onsite water tanks and fencing landscapes. As previously reported by the Wenatchee World (wenatcheeworld.com), the first phase of construction is expected to start in 2023 and last 18 months.
“Chelan PUD is building the equipment needed to bring power on the site, but where the power is coming from and how much power is yet to be determined,” said Shawn Smith, Chelan County PUD managing director of energy resources. “I can assure everybody throughout the county that the agreement with Microsoft will not increase your rates.”
Materials were available in both English and Spanish, with translators on hand.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone