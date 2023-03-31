malaga properties microsof

This map shows Microsoft's properties on the 5000 block of the Malaga Alcoa Highway in Malaga.

 Provided image/Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority

WENATCHEE — Residents and a few visitors shuffled between stations manned by Microsoft, Chelan County PUD, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and Malaga Water District officials Wednesday night at Mission View Elementary School.

The evening served as an opportunity for local agencies and Microsoft to field questions about the Microsoft campus off the Malaga Alcoa Highway in the works.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?