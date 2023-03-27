microsoft stuff (copy)
Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

SEATTLE — Microsoft has laid off 559 workers from its Bellevue and Redmond operations Monday, bringing the total of Seattle-area cuts to 2,743, or more than a quarter of the 10,000 cuts announced earlier this year.

The layoffs were announced Monday by the Washington State Employment Security Department.



