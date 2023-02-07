SEATTLE — Microsoft will add artificial intelligence-powered features, including chat, to its search engine, Bing, and its browser, Edge, the software giant announced at a daylong event Tuesday at its Redmond campus. The move signals the importance that tech companies have recently placed on AI.

"It's a new day in search, it's a new paradigm for search, rapid innovation is going to come," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at the event.



