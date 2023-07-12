cooling water

The port identified parcels owned by GBI Holding Company, dubbed the GBI site, as a disposal site for cooling water near the former Lojo site. Microsoft plans to plant three data centers on the Lojo site.

MALAGA — A former orchard and gravel mining plot could be converted into Microsoft’s Malaga data center campus’ cooling water disposal site for an estimated $16.8 million.

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners were briefed on the cooling water site plans, including a reimbursement agreement with Microsoft, for the projected $16.8 million project at a Tuesday board meeting.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?