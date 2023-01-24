SEATTLE — A slump in PC demand coupled with a stagnating devices business and a post-lockdown gaming decline cut into Microsoft's revenue and profit, but its cloud computing unit drove growth, according to the company's second-quarter results released Tuesday.

In the quarter that ended Dec. 31, Microsoft's revenue grew to $52.7 billion, or 2% compared with the same time a year ago, falling short of analyst expectations of $52.9 billion. In the previous quarter, the Redmond-based tech giant's revenue increased 11% year over year — already considered a deceleration in growth compared with the previous five years.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?