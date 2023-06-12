WENATCHEE — The Migrant Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) celebrated the end of the school year by recognizing 102 kindergarten through eighth grade migrant students at Wenatchee High School last week.
The committee, comprised of five members, three migrant parents and two migrant high school students, handed out awards to the most outstanding students from migrant families June 7. A boy and girl from each grade from 10 schools in the Wenatchee School District were nominated by their teachers based on academics, effort, and attendance. About 400 people attended the event, which offered tacos.
The Migrant PAC was established more than 20 years ago by the school district to provide representation of migrant families at the school district, but this was the first year migrant students were allowed to be on the board, said Alfonso Lopez, Wenatchee School District Hispanic relations director.
Lopez said 1,053 out of the total 6,900 students in the school district are migrants. He said the school districts classify migrant students as a student whose family moves for seasonal work or if a student born in the U.S has at least one parent who moves for seasonal work, while the rest of the family stays in Wenatchee.
“Some parents come pick cherries here, then they go fish in Alaska, and we have to serve them the best way we can because they are at a disadvantage because they are not familiar with the school systems because they are always moving and often don’t speak the language (English),” Lopez said.
The committee plans around four meetings English and Spanish a year for migrant families in the school system, Multilingual Nights, aimed to be educational and informative for the parents.
“During these meetings we provide information, but tonight is a celebration,” Lopez said.
Other meetings explain why reading requires the whole family's involvement, how to be involved with math homework as a parent, and a career night where doctors, police officers, teachers and lawyers explain how they found and accomplish their career paths, Lopez said.
These meetings always include parents and their students, Lopez said.
“If the kids don’t get encouragement from their parents, many kids will stop their education goals, and it is important because the parents, especially our Latino parents, need to learn that there is a way to strive for those goals and make it happen,” Lopez said.
Lopez acts as a liaison between the school district and the committee, to organize and lead the meetings, but the committee plans and decides what topics take place.
Lourdes Guerrero-Gutierrez, and Gabriela Pedraza-Fraga are the two Wenatchee High School students on the committee.
Lopez said the committee would benefit having students on board.
“I saw the need of having students on the committee because they have a better input because they are in the schools,” Lopez said.
Seniors Guerrero-Gutierrez and Pedraza-Fraga were recommended by David Vazquez, a migrant graduation specialist at the high school.
“I really wanted to join because I take leadership roles,” Guerrero-Gutierrez said. “When I went into the first (PAC) meeting I was nervous, but I felt welcome and felt listened to and I could talk about what could we do as a community and what the school district could do to support migrant student education.”
Guerrero-Gutierrez plans to attend Wenatchee Valley College for two years and plans to get a biology degree at Washington State University. She said she wants to become a veterinarian.
She added her family is supportive of her academic and personal goals.
“They can’t always be there, but I know in my heart that they will always be supporting me,” Guerrero-Gutierrez said.
Pedraza-Fraga plans to attend Wenatchee Valley College and go to a university to get a degree in architecture.
She and her family came to Wenatchee for better economic and educational opportunities than what was in her small hometown in Mexico, she said.
Her father picks fruit in orchards and works in fruit packing sheds, while her mother stays home to take care of her younger siblings, she said.
“I was really nervous starting school here, especially because of the language. I thought I wasn't going to able to master it (English),” Pedraza-Fraga said in Spanish. “I barely studied it (back in Mexico).”
She said she would be more comfortable speaking in Spanish for an interview because she hasn’t "fully mastered" English yet.
Lopez said newcomers like Pedraza-Fraga go through English language development classes and work with migrant graduation specialists, who provide academic support and guidance for migrant students to graduate.
Pedraza-Fraga said when she was invited to the committee she didn’t understand what it was at first. But, she was happy to participate and did what she could to help, which was a great experience for her, she said.
“I’m very excited to graduate because for me it is a huge achievement to be able to graduate in such a short time. I feel so proud I am able to better myself,” Pedraza-Fraga said in Spanish.
