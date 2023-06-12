WENATCHEE — The Migrant Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) celebrated the end of the school year by recognizing 102 kindergarten through eighth grade migrant students at Wenatchee High School last week.

The committee, comprised of five members, three migrant parents and two migrant high school students, handed out awards to the most outstanding students from migrant families June 7. A boy and girl from each grade from 10 schools in the Wenatchee School District were nominated by their teachers based on academics, effort, and attendance. About 400 people attended the event, which offered tacos.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

