Former councilmember Mike Poirier is running against Shelley English to represent Wenatchee City Council District 2, which mostly covers the portion of South Wenatchee west of Okanogan Avenue.
What qualities or experiences make you the best candidate for the position?
My leadership and volunteer experience speaks volumes as to why I am the best candidate for the position. I take pride in all of boards I have and continue to serve on, to name a few: board president of Hospitality House, Haven of Hope, Wenatchee City Council member, Together for Youth board member, 30 years’ experience in the Wenatchee community business, president of a small company that gives back to our community, past president of Retired Senior Volunteer Program, board member of Tourism and Promotion (city of Wenatchee),board member of Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council and board member Wenatchee Downtown Association.
Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Wenatchee. What do you plan to do to tackle that issue?
Continuing incentives for multi housing projects by having tax incentives. Allowing for opportunities of lower square footage lots. Showing that we can make a smaller footprint and continue to appreciate this great valley that we love. Educating people on what programs are available and maybe raising money or ideas to raise money for these charities.
Wenatchee is projected to grow dramatically in coming years. In your opinion, how can the city prepare for future growth and development?
At the current time, the city of Wenatchee is looking at infrastructure that will support this challenge. There needs to be a continued plan for our future, including traffic and how further development will affect the valley as a whole. Anticipating the upcoming changes and being proactive about establishing new guidelines. Affordable housing and types of assistance options available for our city and the citizens we represent.
Wenatchee has grown increasingly diverse. How would you ensure our city is a welcoming place for people of color and LGBTQ individuals and that all voices are represented on the council?
Educate with training for diversity, equity and inclusion for all City Council and encourage every city of Wenatchee employee to participate. I would reach out to the Chamber of Commerce regarding their welcome packets and contact Wenatchee Downtown and Tourism and Promotion Board for resources, ideas and ask to be on the agenda once a year for conversations of how to promote inclusion at the government level. Encourage public schools to educate and look for funding that would help our future.
We need to start internally with government education and realize we are all need to respect and look at the bigger picture of us as humans. As we educate ourselves, we will realize (we can) do the best we can for the city of Wenatchee not just for the individual.