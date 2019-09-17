WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties were the highlight of summer storms in most of Eastern Washington north of Interstate 90 this year.
By the numbers it seemed like it was a mild summer, according to the Spokane National Weather Service. The Spokane office covers 13 of the 20 Eastern Washington counties, while the Pendleton office covers the seven from Kittitas County to Columbia County. Temperatures in Eastern Washington hovered near normal and there was less than average precipitation.
But despite that, cities in Chelan and Douglas counties experienced severe weather events.
The Wenatchee water plant reported a total of 1.91 inches of precipitation this summer for the months of June, July and August — 0.72 more than normal, according to a weather service news release. The Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport in Idaho saw 1.5 inches of rain, 1.1 inches less than normal, and Spokane International Airport received 1.4 inches, about 1 inch less than normal.
On June 26 and 27, strong, local thunderstorms pounded NCW, causing manhole covers to be blown off in downtown Wenatchee and producing over a foot of standing water in some places. Stehekin received 1.48 inches of rain in that time period and Entiat, 1.44 inches.
On July 2, thunderstorms delivered heavy rains and hail in the cities of Chelan and Waterville, according to the news release. The storms produced 1 to 1.5 inches of rain in a single hour, causing flash floods and the mudslide over South Lakeshore Road at Slide Ridge. Another mudslide also closed Highway 2 east of Waterville and a third slide was reported on Highway 150 between of Chelan and Manson.
On July 23 and 24, the region was struck by one of the largest lightning events in years with 28,000 cloud flashes and 3,500 lightning strikes, according to the news release. The event was caused by hot temperatures interacting with a dynamic low-pressure system. The lightning strikes hit mostly Northeastern Washington.
On Aug. 10 and 11, a rain gauge in the Squilchuck Basin reported 2.45 inches of rain. The water flooded downtown Wenatchee and caused the Boodry Street mudslide that destroyed three homes.
Going into the fall and next year conditions will be neutral, in between El Niño and La Niña this year, said Jeremy Wolf, a Spokane National Weather Service meteorologist. It means that odds are good for milder than normal temperatures in both the winter and the fall, but precipitation is unclear.
It also means that weather events in the winter may be more active than normal, Wolf said.
The first measurable snowfall in Wenatchee tends to be around Nov. 30, he said. The first snowfall in Plain is around the first week of November.