SAN FRANCISCO — The Miss United States of America beauty pageant cannot be forced to allow transgender women to compete because doing so would interfere with its ability to express "the ideal vision of American womanhood," a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision rejected a lawsuit by Anita Green, a transgender activist, claiming that Miss USA's policy of only allowing "natural born" women to compete violates an Oregon anti-discrimination law.



