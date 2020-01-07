WENATCHEE — A ballistic shield missing since mid-November has been returned to the Wenatchee Police Department.

The shield was likely left behind at a home where a search warrant was served, said Capt. Brian Chance last week.

The shield was returned about 7 p.m. Sunday.

“It came to us through a chain of anonymous citizens who were cooperating with us,” Chance said on Tuesday.

The shield, valued at roughly $2,000, was not damaged and will be placed back in the department’s inventory for regular use.

