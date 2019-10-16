WENATCHEE — The body of a missing East Wenatchee man was recovered Sunday near the shore of the Columbia River outside Wenatchee.
Michael P. Acon, 62, had been missing from East Wenatchee for three weeks.
A fisherman noticed his body in the river about 1:20 p.m. Sunday near the Wenatchee Appleyard, the Chelan County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday in a news release. Authorities from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police and the coroner responded by boat to retrieve Acon.
Acon had no obvious physical injuries and an autopsy performed Tuesday found no internal injuries, the release said. The cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to drowning. It’s not clear how or why Acon entered the river.
Acon went missing the week of Sept. 23. His Baker Avenue apartment door was found open and his shoes were later found a few blocks away at the intersection of 5th Street and Valley Mall Parkway, according to East Wenatchee Police.
Police said Acon had schizophrenia and dementia and was without his medication.
His photo identification was found in his clothing. Family members living in Chicago have been notified.