YAKIMA — A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington.
Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn't been seen since November 2021.
Born female, Kit is described on the Facebook page as a non-binary person whom a relative said lived in the Yakima area for years, attending East Valley schools before moving to Omak. The State Patrol missing person flyer has the Omak Police Department, (509) 826-0383, as the contact for anyone with information concerning Kit's whereabouts.
The State Patrol list has 133 active cases, and is updated every two weeks or so.
Of the total, 36 of the cases involve Indigenous women and men reported missing within the Yakama Reservation and in Yakima County.
The Toppenish Police Department has one case; there is one with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, five with the Yakima Police Department and 32 cases with the Yakama Nation Police Department. The total also includes one case with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office. The reservation boundaries extend into Klickitat County.
They are among dozens of Native women, men and children who have gone missing, have been found murdered or who have died mysteriously on the approximately 1.3 million-acre Yakama Reservation over decades.
The latest list also includes 32 people reported missing who were found since the State Patrol released the previous list on Oct. 22; two of those were Yakama Nation Police cases along with one Yakima Police Department case, one with the Sunnyside Police Department and one case with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
In a change from earlier lists, State Patrol tribal liaisons Dawn Pullin and Patti Gosch included the number of days missing of each Indigenous person who was located. They range from zero on several cases to 129 days in the case of an adult man reported missing to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.
