CASHMERE — Construction on two-and-a-half miles of Mission Creek Road, starting near Coates Road, will begin July 12 and is expected to take up to six weeks.
While under construction, the road will be limited to one lane in the work area. Motorists should plan for delays up to 15 minutes, according to the Chelan County Public Works.
The $1.5 million project will be rehabilitating the existing asphalt using a technique called full-depth reclamation. Some of the asphalt is pulverized and blended together for a new base, and then a new mat of asphalt is placed on top, according to Public Works.
A guardrail and some existing signs will be replaced as well. Find information on the project here: wwrld.us/missioncreek.