220426-newslocal-springskiing 02.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Walter Morgan, right, and his nephew Connor Morgan ski down Tumwater on Chair 2 at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort in April.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — Local skiers can rejoice — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort will open the 2022/2023 season Saturday. The Nov. 19 opening will be the earliest the ski area has opened in five years.

Current conditions for Saturday calls for crisp conditions with light winds, clear skies and temperatures in the mid-teens. According to a Mission Ridge press release, Chair 1, The Wenatchee Express (Chair 2), Chair 4, and the Pika Peak rope tow will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?