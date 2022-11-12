WENATCHEE — Local skiers can rejoice — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort will open the 2022/2023 season Saturday. The Nov. 19 opening will be the earliest the ski area has opened in five years.
Current conditions for Saturday calls for crisp conditions with light winds, clear skies and temperatures in the mid-teens. According to a Mission Ridge press release, Chair 1, The Wenatchee Express (Chair 2), Chair 4, and the Pika Peak rope tow will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Additional lifts and terrain will open later in the season as conditions allow.
“We are off to a great start for what is going to be a very exciting season,” said Josh Jorgensen, Mission Ridge’s General Manager. “We’re rolling out a number of improvements and are most excited about the expansion of night skiing to the top of the mountain and a new magic carpet lift in our learning area."
The ski resort completed snow-making from the summit to the base area in nine days, which was aided by the unseasonably cool weather and early snowfall.
Mission Ridge has currently expanded snow-making to Chair 4, the terrain parks and other high-traffic areas.
All services at the resort will be open for opening weekend. Mission Ridge is offering discounted lift ticket prices at $9 for anyone under 7 years old, $59 for ages 8 to 12, $69 for ages 13 to 17, $79 for ages 18 to 24, $89 for ages 25 to 69 and $30 for skiers over the age of 70.
Over the summer, Mission Ridge installed 42 light poles on the mountain. With the expansion, Mission Ridge has a 78% increase in night ski terrain from last season. Mission Ridge also installed a new magic carpet ride.
Forecasters anticipate a La Niña winter, which will bring cooler and wetter conditions.
