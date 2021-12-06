WENATCHEE — As temperatures have dropped and snowmaking has picked up, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is planning to reopen on Thursday, according to a news release.
With some new snow predicted this week, the crews at Mission Ridge have been busy getting the hill ready.
Just Chair 2, the Wenatchee Express and the Pika Peak Rope Tow/Learning Area are scheduled for operation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Additional chairs and terrain will open as conditions permit, the news release said.
The Chair 5 Pub, KaWham Cafe, and Midway Lodge will be open each day with early-season menus.
There are ski rentals available, but limited snowboard rentals. Online reservations for rentals are available.
The Child Care Center will be closed this weekend, but the Ski School will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
