WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort will expand its night-skiing operation to include 13 additional acres of terrain and an extended season.
Previously, night skiing was only offered on Saturdays. Starting this winter, it’ll be offered on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between Dec. 26 and the end of February, according to a Tuesday news release.
The change will bring the program to 32 nights per season from 10.
“This night ski expansion represents a dramatic increase to our night skiing terrain and offerings,” Marketing Director Tony Hickok said in the release. “Not only are we returning to multiple nights a week for the first time since the mid-90s, but we are also opening up lift-served beginner terrain and the 100LAPS rope tow park for the first time ever for night skiing.”
The resort has also expanded its lighting system to cover areas near chairs 1 and 4, according to the release.
Night-ski passes for the full 32 nights are available for $29-$149, depending on age. Single-night tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for ages 18-24, $15 for ages 10-17, and $5 for kids under 9.