KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leonard “Raheem” Taylor, who was convicted in a 2004 quadruple murder but maintained his innocence, died by lethal injection Tuesday night at a prison in eastern Missouri.

Taylor, 58, was executed at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m. Central time.



©2023 The Kansas City Star. Visit kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

