PASCO — A lack of available jurors forced a judge to cancel an attempted murder trial in Pasco that has been pending for nearly four years.
Cesar Alejandro Mendoza, 24, is accused of opening fire from a car in a gang-related case of mistaken identity in October 2018, according to Franklin County court records.
He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, illegal gun possession and witness tampering.
Opening statements were scheduled to start Thursday, but too few potential jurors and the timing of vacations and other obligations led Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Stam to declare a mistrial.
Court Clerk Michael Killian later told the Herald that 57 of the potential pool of 100 jurors reported for duty Wednesday for what was expected to be a two-week trial.
While that is fewer than the usual 65 who normally respond, the smaller number wouldn't usually be a problem for less serious cases.
Then more potential jurors were sent home for feeling sick and others were disqualified. But the real problem came when the judge asked how many had upcoming vacations, weddings or other unavoidable events during the next two weeks.
More than half of the potential jurors stood up, Stam wrote in her order declaring a mistrial.
Soon, it was clear there wouldn't be enough jurors for a 12-person panel and three alternates.
"It's an anomaly, for sure," Killian said, adding that the length of the trial and the timing would likely still have been a problem if they had called twice as many potential jurors to show up.
Mendoza's trial is expected to be rescheduled for September.
He continues to be held in the Franklin County jail in lieu of $620,000 bail.
