PASCO — A lack of available jurors forced a judge to cancel an attempted murder trial in Pasco that has been pending for nearly four years.

Cesar Alejandro Mendoza, 24, is accused of opening fire from a car in a gang-related case of mistaken identity in October 2018, according to Franklin County court records.



