JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — As condolences poured in from around the world after Queen Elizabeth's death, there were mixed feelings among some Africans about the monarch and her country's colonial legacy on a continent where Britain once ruled more than half the territory.

Some had fond memories of Britain's longest serving monarch — who came to smile and wave at crowds in 20 countries across the continent during her 70-year reign.