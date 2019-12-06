WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility on Highway 97A just north of Wenatchee is now open.
The building is open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to County residents. There is a suggested donation of $10.
Accepted items: Aerosol cans, antifreeze, automobile batteries, brake fluid, degreasers, furniture stain, gasoline, household cleaners, household batteries, hobby chemicals, hydrochloric acid, lawn and garden pesticides, motor oil, oil-based paint, paint thinners, rechargeable batteries, spray paint, pool and spa supplies, solvents and sealants.
Not accepted: Ammunition/explosives, asbestos, computers, contaminated soil, electronics, fireworks, latex/water-based paint, light bulbs and fluorescents lights, medical waste, needles and syringes, pressurized tanks, tires.