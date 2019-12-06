WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility on Highway 97A just north of Wenatchee is now open.

The building is open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to County residents. There is a suggested donation of $10.

Accepted items: Aerosol cans, antifreeze, automobile batteries, brake fluid, degreasers, furniture stain, gasoline, household cleaners, household batteries, hobby chemicals, hydrochloric acid, lawn and garden pesticides, motor oil, oil-based paint, paint thinners, rechargeable batteries, spray paint, pool and spa supplies, solvents and sealants.

Not accepted: Ammunition/explosives, asbestos, computers, contaminated soil, electronics, fireworks, latex/water-based paint, light bulbs and fluorescents lights, medical waste, needles and syringes, pressurized tanks, tires.

191206-newslocal-hazardouswaste 02.jpg
Buy Now

Mike McCormick with Clean Harbors, left, trains Aaron Johnson with the Chelan County Public Works Department how to identify and dispose of household waste products at the new facility's opening day Friday.

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com