CHICAGO — A combination of Moderna Inc.’s experimental melanoma vaccine and Merck & Co.’s blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda cut the risk of skin cancer’s recurrence or death by 44% compared with Keytruda alone in a mid-stage trial.

Moderna’s shares rose over 8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the data, which the companies hailed as spectacular. Merck’s shares were up nearly 2% at $111.12.



