US-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-BIVALENT-VACCINE-GET

This photo shows a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, Bivalent, at AltaMed Medical clinic in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 6.

 Ringo Chiu via Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Moderna Inc.’s booster shot of its bivalent vaccine sharply increased antibody levels against recent COVID-19 strains when compared to a fourth dose of its original immunization.

People given the bivalent vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, as their fourth shot generated levels of protective antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5 strains that were five-fold to six-fold higher than those seen in adults given a repeat dose of the original, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement. Antibody levels were measured after 28 days in the trial involving more than 500 people, a company spokesperson said.



