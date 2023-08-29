TULALIP — Molina Healthcare of Washington donated $10,0000 to the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board (NPAIHB) at the National Tribal Opioid Summit in Tulalip, Washington last week.
“Molina shares the NPAIHB’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of those in the tribal community. That’s why we’re proud to have sponsored this event where attendees could learn more about recovery solutions and programs that have been proven effective within tribal communities so that we can move forward to solve this critical epidemic together,” said Dr. Jay Fathi, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Washington in the press release.
The conference which took place from Aug. 22 - 24 was hosted by the NPAIHB and northwest tribes to address the fentanyl crisis in tribal communities in Washington and to discuss policy recommendations, according to a press release by Molina Healthcare on Tuesday.
“The National Tribal Opioid Conference served as a crucial platform for indigenous communities to collaboratively address the opioid crisis and share experiences and strategies to combat its devastating impact,” said Libby Hein, director of behavioral health of Molina Healthcare of Washington in the press release. “By fostering dialogue and knowledge, the conference empowered tribes to implement culturally sensitive interventions and support systems to alleviate opioid-related challenges.”
