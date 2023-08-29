National Tribal Opioid Summit

Molina Healthcare of Washington presents $10,000 to the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board at the National Tribal Opioid Summit in Tulalip, Washington.

TULALIP — Molina Healthcare of Washington donated $10,0000 to the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board (NPAIHB) at the National Tribal Opioid Summit in Tulalip, Washington last week.

“Molina shares the NPAIHB’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of those in the tribal community. That’s why we’re proud to have sponsored this event where attendees could learn more about recovery solutions and programs that have been proven effective within tribal communities so that we can move forward to solve this critical epidemic together,” said Dr. Jay Fathi, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Washington in the press release.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

