WENATCHEE — Molina Healthcare donated $1,000 to the Community Cupboard food bank in Leavenworth as part of a plan to aid communities throughout the state affected by the pandemic.
Community Cupboard offers a few hundred holiday meals which include items like turkeys, hams, and pies, according to Bob Mark, Community Cupboard program manager. The Molina funds will go toward those purchases, he said in an email.
Molina also recently donated $2,000 in non-perishable food items during last week’s Parque Padrinos event, Noviembre de Salud y Bienestar (November of Health and Wellbeing) according to Donny Guerrero, Molina’s senior community engagement specialist.
More than $697,000 has been committed to aiding communities throughout North Central Washington affected by the pandemic, according to Justine Dela Rosa, senior public relations specialist at Molina Healthcare.
Molina’s statewide efforts total $16 million according to a Molina Healthcare news release.
Many of Molina’s planned events were put on pause because of COVID-19, but their work continues, Guerrero said.