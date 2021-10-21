YAKIMA — Monica Lewinsky said she is the only person over 40 who doesn’t want to feel 20 again.
Throughout her 20s, Lewinsky was publicly shamed and objectified, the target of relentless gossip, innuendo and vitriol, she said at the Yakima Town Hall event at The Capitol Theatre in downtown Yakima, held Wednesday during bullying prevention month.
Lewinsky went from being a private person to a publicly humiliated public figure overnight in January 1998, when the story broke about her relationship with former President Bill Clinton during her time as a White House intern.
She is now an anti-bullying activist, a writer and a producer on two recent shows, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” and “15 Minutes of Shame.”
Price of humiliation
The shame and humiliation Lewinsky experienced in 1998 was instant and global with the help of the internet, she said. She recalled the image she had of hundreds of thousands of strangers reading and reacting to the scandal online.
She said she also remembers the words playing over in her head: “I want to die.”
Suicide seemed like the only option, she said, but her family and friends intervened and helped her survive. She said other parents haven’t had the opportunity to intervene, and children’s lives have been taken by online harassment and cyberbullying.
“There is a very personal price to public humiliation, and social media has jacked up that price,” Lewinsky said.
She said shame is now a commodity, with violations sold for profit through online clicks and engagements. Statements made online are pervasive, permanent and powerful, she said. Through her advocacy work, she instead encourages people to click with compassion and bring empathy to online conversation.
“You can survive,” she said.
She used the word “upstander” to describe her anti-bullying platform. When comfortable, people should stand up to bullies, she said. They can also leave a positive comment or reach out to the person being bullied, she said. There are resources available on her Twitter page for national bullying prevention month.
“The biggest misconception is that (bullying) is easy to eradicate,” she said.
Sharing her story
She said she isn’t sure her story would be different if it had happened in recent times. But she said she is grateful to be involved in projects that are reframing her story with context and consent.
Younger generations who didn’t live through the scandal have insisted on looking at her story differently, Lewinsky said. The affair and the following investigations led to Clinton’s impeachment, but Lewinsky was the target of public criticism and humiliation. Young people have pointed out that she was the least powerful person in the scandal, and yet faced the most severe consequences, she said.
Lewinsky was also slut-shamed, fat-shamed and objectified in a way Clinton was not, she said. Criticism of women tends to revolve around their appearance, she said, even when women are speaking about other women.
Ultimately, she said, there were two versions of Monica Lewinsky: the one known by her friends and family, and the one known through headlines, jokes and rap songs, she said. Lewinsky had the opportunity to reframe her story as a producer on “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”
“I am grateful to have my voice be considered in the project,” she said.
The limited series produced by FX tells the story of Clinton’s impeachment through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones. Lewinsky said she contributed notes and personal details, not all of which were included.
Lewinsky also produced a documentary released earlier this month on HBO Max called “15 Minutes of Shame.”
The documentary combines personal stories and commentary from experts about shame and humiliation online, Lewinsky said. Filmmaker Max Joseph, the host and cameraman for “Catfish: The TV Show,” directed the project.