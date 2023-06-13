WATERVILLE —The otherwise quiet Waterville Plateau will hear revving engines, cars crashing, and wheels spinning on the Fourth of July weekend.
The Douglas County Fairgrounds hosts two Monster Trucks & Freedom shows on June 30 and July 1, with gates opening at 5 p.m., shows starting at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
The event at 601 N. Monroe St., Waterville, includes a pit party with 10 food vendors, commercial vendors, bouncy houses, face painting, and monster truck rides. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for 12 and younger on June 30. The prices increase by $2 July 1. Ages 2 and younger enter for free both days.
The fairgrounds hosted a monster truck show last year, and sold out for the Saturday performance.
Carolyn Morley, fairgrounds manager, said she recommends buying tickets ahead of time at ncwfair.org. She also said she recommends bringing sound protection for younger children. Vendors at the show will sell sound protection, too.
Before the monster trucks, the fairgrounds had a demolition derby, but with a falling number of contestants, the event ended, Morley said.
For four to five years, fairgrounds leaders searched for a family-oriented, Americana event to fulfill the place of the demolition derby, Morley said.
Prior to the shows, June 28 and 29, monster trucks will park in front of local businesses to highlight the support of some sponsors.
Here's where/when to find the trucks:
WaFd Bank Wenatchee, June 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jerry’s Auto Supply, South Wenatchee Avenue, June 28, 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
WaFd Bank Chelan, June 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wenatchee Valley Dental Village, June 29, 5-6 p.m.
Marson and Marson Lumber Ephrata, June 29, 3-7 p.m.
