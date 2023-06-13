220705-monstertrucks-02.jpg (copy)
Megasaurus rips into a junkyard car, breathing fire as he tears the vehicle in half at 2022's monster truck show. 

WATERVILLE —The otherwise quiet Waterville Plateau will hear revving engines, cars crashing, and wheels spinning on the Fourth of July weekend.

The Douglas County Fairgrounds hosts two Monster Trucks & Freedom shows on June 30 and July 1, with gates opening at 5 p.m., shows starting at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Fans in 2022 watch a monster truck jump a ramp. 


