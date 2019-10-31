WENATCHEE — A 57-year-old Wenatchee man was sentenced to eight months in jail after authorities found stolen bighorn sheep skulls buried in his yard.
In a search of Dennis Leroy Sproul’s home last February, state Fish and Wildlife police recovered four bighorn sheep skulls with horns. The skulls were believed stolen from a Fish and Wildlife facility on the 3800 block of Highway 97/A.
Sproul pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court to one count of second-degree possession of stolen property.
Judge Lesley Allan sentenced Sproul to eight months in jail and a $500 victim assessment fee.
Sproul told investigators in January that he and co-defendant Rane Borgen, 59, stole the skulls from a Fish and Wildlife cage used to store heads, skulls and antlers of animals found dead, like roadkill, court documents show.
Bighorn sheep horns can easily separate from the head when in loose form and have significant value for art and ceremonial purposes.
Borgen is charged with first-degree theft and is scheduled for trial Nov. 19.