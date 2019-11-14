WENATCHEE — A woman who threatened a Circle K gas station clerk and helped steal a pack of cigarettes has been sentenced to 16 months in prison.
Rose A. Hernandez was accused of entering the Wenatchee minimart with Brennan P. Woods on Oct. 10 and then telling the clerk to open the cash register and saying that Woods was armed with a gun, Chelan County Superior Court documents show.
The clerk refused and then Brennan asked for a pack of cigarettes, the clerk placed one on the counter and then Brennan allegedly took the cigarettes and he and Hernandez left without paying, the documents said. They were arrested shortly after.
Hernandez, 29, was initially charged with second-degree robbery, but pleaded guilty Wednesday in Superior Court to second-degree theft. Judge Lesley Allan sentenced her to 16 months in prison.
Her standard standard sentencing range was 14-18 months due to eight prior felony convictions.
Co-defendant Woods pleaded not guilty Oct. 23 to second-degree robbery. Trial is set for Dec. 17. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $15,000 bail.